Skip to Content
News

Dejour Reaves scores 17 to lead Iona to 62-51 victory over Tarleton State at Baha Mar Hoops

KVIA
By
Published 2:46 PM

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 17 points to lead Iona over Tarleton State 62-51 at the Baha Mar Hoops tournament on Friday.

Reaves also had five rebounds for the Gaels (2-5). Justin Menard went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Adam Njie shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Texans (1-6) were led by Bubu Benjamin, who recorded 22 points and seven rebounds. Izzy Miles had 10 points and Jordan Mizell scored eight with three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content