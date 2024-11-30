Spears’ 31 lead UTSA past Houston Christian 78-71

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Primo Spears’ 31 points led UTSA over Houston Christian 78-71 on Saturday night.

Spears had five assists for the Roadrunners (3-3). Raekwon Horton added 19 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Damari Monsanto finished 3 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.

Julian Mackey finished with 20 points for the Huskies (2-6). Bryson Dawkins added 16 points and two blocks for Houston Christian. Demari Williams also had 11 points.

