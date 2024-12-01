8 dead in a mass shooting in a cartel-plagued town in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight people are dead and two others are wounded after gunmen pulled up to a roadside stand in north-central Mexico and opened fire on customers and bystanders. Prosecutors in the cartel-ravaged state of Guanajuato said Sunday the shooting occurred late Saturday in the town of Apaseo el Grande. Eight men died just outside the stand, which was selling a traditional type of milk-based fudge. Another man and a woman were wounded in the attack. Video posted on social media showed men’s bodies with apparent head wounds scattered among motorcycles parked outside the stand. .

