Canada’s ambassador to the US says Trudeau’s dinner with Trump key to getting tariffs removed
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s ambassador to the United States says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was successful in getting President-elect Donald Trump and some key cabinet nominees to understand that lumping Canada in with Mexico over the flow of drugs and migrants into the U.S. is unfair. Kirsten Hillman says Trudeau’s dinner with Trump on Friday was a very important step in getting Trump to back away from threatened tariffs on all products. Trump threatened to impose tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico if they don’t stop what he called the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders. Hillman says Trudeau’s message that the Canadian border is so vastly different than the Mexican border was really understood.