El Paso Police release identity of pedestrian killed in 63rd traffic fatality of 2024

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department has released the name of a pedestrian killed in late November on Mesa St.

According to the release sent Monday, 34-year-old Ray James Robert was struck while crossing N. Mesa near Paragon Ln. on the afternoon of Nov. 22 by 47-year-old Maria Leonor Cardoza in an SUV.

Police say Robert was crossing the street at an area that was not a crosswalk, and Cardoza was not able to avoid him.

Roberts was taken to the hospital, and died as a result of the injuries from the crash as determined by the Medical Examiner's office by Nov. 30. Cardoza did not receive any injuries.

According to police statistics, this is the 63rd traffic fatality of 2024 compared to 75 last year. Police investigators also determined that the pedestrian crossing at a point other than a crosswalk contributed to this collision.