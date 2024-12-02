El Paso Sheriff’s Office release mug shot of man accused of causing crash that left two dead in Far East

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has released the mug shot and additional details on the status and charges for a man accused of killing two people in a crash in early November in Far East El Paso.

According to a release from EPCSO sent Monday, Juan Francisco Del Valle will be arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication and manslaughter once he is released from the hospital for treatment of his injuries received in the crash late on Nov. 2.

Sheriff's deputies responding to that crash found 29 year-old Rick Ballard dead at the scene, while 28 year-old Dalia Olivas was taken to the hospital where she later died.

As ABC-7 previously reported, Ft. Bliss officials have confirmed that Del Valle is a sergeant assigned 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division on post.

Court records indicate that Del Valle has been charged and is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $260,000 bond for each charge of intoxication manslaughter. An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 9.