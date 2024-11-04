Family, friends devastated by death of El Paso couple killed in alleged drunk driving crash

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Dalia Olivas and Rick Ballard were identified as the victims in the crash that took their lives this past weekend.

The crash happened just before midnight on Saturday night on the corner of Rojas and Eastlake in East El Paso.

ABC-7 was able to talk with some of those close to the victims.

Olivas was an English teacher at Triumph High School in West El Paso until this past May. We spoke with her principal, Francisco Chavez, about the impact that she has had in the community and how it lasted.

He told us that teachers and students were shocked by the news. Chavez said it was hard for a lot of teachers to come in to work.

"Her goals were to move to Florida with her fiancee and eventually get married. It's very tragic for us to hear this very sad news. She will be greatly missed."

ABC-7 also spoke with a childhood friend of Olivas. Stephanie Aviña had known Dalia since they were five years old.

"She was there through everything, through the good, the bad. She never once judged, you know, she was always the one to be a friend."

Aviña was emotional when speaking, and saying El Paso has too many drunk drivers, and for everyone to take control of their lives so that these accidents can stop happening.

There is a GoFundMe for Dalia and Rick, if you wish to help, you can find it here.