Chance McMillian, Darrion Williams lead Texas Tech to 76-62 victory over DePaul

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Chance McMillian scored 22 points, Darrion Williams added 20 and Texas Tech defeated DePaul 76-62 on Wednesday night in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

Texas Tech (7-1) opened the second half with a 21-7 run. After leading by one point at halftime, the Red Raiders led 59-44 at the under 12 time out.

A 3-pointer by David Skrogman had DePaul within nine points with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining, but McMillian hit back-to-back jumpers and Texas Tech closed out the win on a 9-4 run.

Jacob Meyer made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 14 points and JJ Traynor 11 for DePaul, which entered the game undefeated through seven games.

The Red Raiders scored the game’s first 14 points and led 17-2. The Blue Demons rallied with five 3-pointers and tied the score at 21. Texas Tech went on another run to go up 31-23 before three more 3s — Meyer made two — helped DePaul take its first lead at 34-33 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the half.

McMillian scored the last four points of the half for Texas Tech, including a buzzer-beating jumper for a 38-37 lead. DePaul made 9 of 21 3s before half.

Texas Tech shot 50% from the field in each half but just 5 of 17 3s. The Red Raiders made 13 of 17 free throws.

DePaul shot 42%. The Blue Demons finished 11 for 35 from deep.

