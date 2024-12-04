Ethnic Slovak naïve paintings from Serbia join UNESCO’s list of cultural heritage

KOVACICA, Serbia (AP) — UNESCO has inscribed ethnic Slovak naïve paintings from a village in Serbia on its list of intangible cultural heritage. The tradition was started nearly a century ago by two farmers in the village of Kovacica, northeast of Belgrade, who started painting to pass the time during the long winter months when there was little work in the fields. With its bright colors and folk motives, the naïve painting style of Kovacica has developed into a unique practice in many ways. Naïve painters are self-taught and focus on everyday life, customs and the tradition of their community.

