Memphis says it won’t agree to federal oversight of police department ahead of investigation report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis says will not agree to negotiate federal oversight of its police department until can review and challenge results of a yet-to-be-released Department of Justice investigation into how its officers use force and treat minorities. In a letter to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, Memphis City Attorney Tannera George Gibson says the city has received a request to enter into an agreement that would require it to “negotiate a consent decree aimed at institutional police and emergency services.” Federal authorities are looking at how the department uses force and conducts stops, searches and arrests, and whether it engages in discriminatory policing. The investigation was announced months after the 2023 beating death of Tyre Nichols by police.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.