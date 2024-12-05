Thomas has 15 in Northwestern State’s 72-70 victory over Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Micah Thomas scored 15 points as Northwestern State beat Incarnate Word 72-70 on Thursday night.

Thomas shot 4 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Demons (4-5, 1-0 Southland Conference). Landyn Jumawan shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Jon Sanders had 12 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Cardinals (4-4, 0-1) were led by Davion Bailey, who recorded 22 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Hayman added 19 points for Incarnate Word. Jalin Anderson finished with 11 points and eight assists.

