Election Day has long passed. In some states, legislatures are working to undermine the results

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in some parts of the country are discovering that having their say at the ballot box is not necessarily the final word, even though this year’s election was over a month ago. Lawmakers in several states have already initiated or indicated plans to alter or nullify certain results. Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are moving to undercut the authority of the incoming Democratic governor. Republicans in Missouri are taking initial steps to reverse voter-approved abortion protections. And Democrats in Massachusetts are watering down an attempt by voters to hold the Legislature more accountable. Some critics say the actions are simply undemocratic.

