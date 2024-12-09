Skip to Content
Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon to take command of Joint Task Force North on Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Army Major General Henry S. Dixon will take command of Joint Task Force North in a ceremony on Fort Bliss Monday.

U.S. Army Major General Matthew D. Smith will relinquish command of JTF-N, which he has led since December 14, 2022.

Dixon previously served as the Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Central, which oversees operations in the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia.

Smith will be retiring from military service following this assignment.

According to the Joint Task Force North website, JTF-N was established as JTF-6 "The order established JTF-6 "to serve as the planning and coordinating operational headquarters to support local, state and federal law enforcement agencies within the southwest border region to counter the flow of illegal drugs into the United States."

ABC-7 will have coverage of the change of command ceremony both on-air and online.

