Deadline today for Las Cruces Public Schools redistricting survey

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) — The Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) is continuing the redistricting process, and today is the last chance for parents and community members to provide feedback through an online public survey.

The redistricting plan is set to go into effect for the 2025-2026 school year and it aims to address challenges such as overcrowding, enrollment imbalances, and resource distribution within the district. ABC-7 spoke to Kelly Jameson, communications director for LCPS who emphasized that community input is crucial in shaping the final proposal.

“We really, are committed to equitable spaces for our students, for comfortable driving environments for our students,” said Jameson. “It would be a disservice to our community, a disservice to our students if we just left things as is. So redistricting really is the responsible commitment."

The proposed changes primarily focus on schools in the East Mesa area, which are currently over capacity. “We need to provide for space in our new Columbia Elementary School, which is going to open in the fall of 2025. We need to channel more students to Mayfield High School. So this has been a long time coming,” said Jameson.

Jameson added that they hope the redistricting will not split up neighborhoods and they will have certain family situations where they will look at it on a case by case basis.

“The consultant's, propositions really looked at natural barriers in our community, major streets, thoroughfares, interstates, arroyos, using those as boundaries for proposed new school attendance zones,” said Jameson.

Jameson also highlighted that the last redistricting effort was in 2011, ahead of the opening of Centennial High School.

The public survey is available in both English and Spanish and it closes at the end of the day today. Feedback gathered will be presented to the LCPS Board of Education next week, December 17, where a potential vote on new attendance zones could take place.

“It is imperative that parents in our districts who could be impacted by these redistricting, zones, take this survey. We value public feedback,” highlighted Jameson.

Community members can also send any concerns, questions or feedback to input@lcps.net, that will be forwarded to the Board of Education.