Man on trial in Ole Miss student’s death lied to investigators, police chief says
Associated Press
Police became convinced they were investigating a crime rather than a voluntarily missing person two weeks after a University of Mississippi student disappeared. Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen testified Tuesday in the capital murder trial of Sheldon “Timothy” Herrington Jr. McCutchen says officers believe Herrington lied to them about his interactions with 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee, who was well known in the local LGBTQ+ community. Lee was last seen July 8, 2022. Herrington has maintained his innocence. The final witnesses spoke Tuesday, and Herrington did not testify. Closing arguments are Wednesday.