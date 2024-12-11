Sheriff in Georgia promises to pay security company $1.4 million after jail walkouts

ATLANTA (AP) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has promised to pay a private security company $1.4 million after some of its employees walked out of the jail in August. The office announced Wednesday it will send the payments electronically by the end of the week. Strategic Security Corporation ended its contract with the county in August after the sheriff’s office failed to pay what it owed. County officials have criticized Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat for mismanaging funds, but he says his office is severely underfunded given its size and mandates.

