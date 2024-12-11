US hikes tariffs on imports of Chinese solar wafers, polysilicon and tungsten products

BANGKOK (AP) — The Biden administration has announced it is raising tariffs on solar wafers, polysilicon and some tungsten products from China to protect U.S. clean energy businesses. The notice from the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said tariffs on solar wafers and polysilicon will rise to 50% and duties on certain tungsten products will increase to 25%, effective on Jan. 1. USTR Katharine Tai cited findings of a broad investigation into “harmful” Chinese trade practices. The move follows a decision last week to tighten restrictions on Chinese access to advanced semiconductor technology. Beijing responded by banning exports to the U.S. of certain critical minerals needed to make computer chips, such as gallium.

