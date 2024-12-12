Information on commencement ceremonies in the Borderland this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fall 2024 graduations start in less than 24 hours. Here's everything you need to know about the ceremonies from three different institutions in the Borderland.

El Paso Community College's commencement ceremonies are on Friday, December 13th at the Don Haskins Center at UTEP. Ceremonies happen at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m.

For more information about EPCC graduations, click here.

UTEP's commencement ceremonies happen on Saturday, December 14th, and Sunday, December 15th. It will be held at the Don Haskins Center.

Saturday, December 14th:

1 p.m. - College of Health Sciences and College of Nursing

6 p.m. - College of Science, Woody L. Hunt College of Business and School of Pharmacy

Sunday, December 15th:

1 p.m. - College of Liberal Arts

6 p.m. - College of Education and College of Engineering

For more information about UTEP graduations, click here.

NMSU's commencement ceremonies are happening at the Pan American Center on Friday, December 13th, and Saturday, December 14th.

Friday, December 13th:

6 p.m. - Doctoral, Specialists in Education, and Master Candidates

Saturday, December 14th (Undergraduates):

10 a.m. - College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Science, College of Arts and Science, College of Business, College of Engineering, College of Health, Education, and Social Transformation

For more information about NMSU graduations, click here.

Remember, both the Don Haskins Center and the Pan American Center enforce a clear bag policy.