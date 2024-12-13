El Paso Transportation Authority discontinuing route to and from City of Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Transportation Authority announced major changes coming to several of its routes.

Route 84 will be discontinued. This provided a ride to and from Socorro. This change goes into effect January 1st, 2025.

In July, ABC-7 reported that the City of Socorro's City Council decided to end its agreement with El Paso County's transportation service. The City of Socorro then announced it was launching its own transportation service. Click here for previous story.

Today ABC-7 spoke to El Paso County Commissioner for Precinct 1, Carlos Leon. He says the county is in the works to set up a system to help residents get from different municipalities to Socorro.

Route 40 and Route 50 will also be experiencing changes to help residents who used to take Route 84 transition to new routes. These changes go into effect on December 27th. For more information, click here.