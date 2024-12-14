Brazilian police arrest ex-Bolsonaro cabinet member in alleged coup plot investigation

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s federal police have arrested Gen. Walter Braga Netto, a member of former President Jair Bolsonaro’s cabinet, in connection with investigations into an alleged coup plot, a source close to the process said. Braga Netto was formally accused by police in November, along with Bolsonaro and 35 other people, of a plan to keep the former leader in office after his defeat in the 2022 elections. Braga Netto was Bolsonaro’s chief of staff from 2020 to 2021 and served as his defense minister from 2021 to 2022. A prosecution charge against the accused is still pending. However, Braga Netto was arrested for obstruction of evidence collection, federal police said in a statement.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.