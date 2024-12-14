UTEP to celebrate more than 2,800 graduates this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The following information was shared in a news release from the University of Texas at El Paso:

The University of Texas at El Paso will host four in-person Commencement ceremonies this weekend at the Don Haskins Center to honor more than 2,800 fall and summer 2024 graduates and degree candidates.

The ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, and will include recognition of bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral graduates from all colleges, as outlined below.

2024 Fall Commencement Ceremonies

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024

1 p.m. : College of Health Sciences and College of Nursing

: College of Health Sciences and College of Nursing 6 p.m.: College of Science, Woody L. Hunt College of Business and School of Pharmacy

Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024

1 p.m. : College of Liberal Arts

: College of Liberal Arts 6 p.m.: College of Education and College of Engineering

Admission tickets are not required. Guests may enter the arena starting one hour before each ceremony. All ceremonies will be livestreamed at www.utep.edu/commencement.

Parking and Accessibility

Free guest parking is available in the perimeter lots off Sun Bowl Drive and Glory Road, including GR2 and SB7. Paid parking is available at the Glory Road Parking Garage.

ADA guest parking is available in the ME1 lot off Mesa Street. The Glory Road Parking Garage is also accessible via an elevator. Guests with mobility impairments should use the east entrance (Mesa Street side) of the Don Haskins Center. A parking map is available here.

The Don Haskins Center enforces a clear bag policy. For details on permissible items, click here.

Special Lightings

To celebrate the Class of 2024, the following lightings will take place:

"Mining Minds" Pickaxe Sculpture: Located at the Sun Bowl-University Roundabout, it will shine in UTEP blue and orange from the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 10, through Sunday, Dec. 15. Installed in 2010, this iconic sculpture symbolizes UTEP’s academic and cultural milestones. Learn more at www.utep.edu/miningminds.

The "M" on the Mountain: Located across from Sun Bowl Stadium, the M will be lit in honor of graduates from Tuesday evening, Dec. 10, through Sunday evening, Dec. 15.

For the latest updates on Commencement, visit www.utep.edu/commencement.