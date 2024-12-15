Barry Kobren discusses 2024 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four college basketball teams from across the country will come together for the 2024 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational.
Hosted at UTEP's Don Haskins Center, the tournament features the Miners, Akron Zips, Jackson State Tigers and Yale Bulldogs.
Friday, Dec. 20, 2024
5 p.m. – Akron (visitor) vs. Yale (home)
7 p.m. – Jackson State (visitor) vs. UTEP (home)
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024
5 p.m. Consolation Game (loser of game one vs. loser of game two)
7 p.m. Championship Game (winner of game one vs. winner of game two)
Tickets available beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024
Through UTEP Athletics
• Website: http://utepminers.com/sports/2020/2/11/tickets.aspx
• Phone: (915) 747-UTEP (8837)
• Email: tickets@utep.edu
In-Person: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office (201 Glory Road, Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus)
4-game, 2-night package – $45 (Rows 1 -34) and $25 (Rows 35-39)
$10 Military; up to four tickets with active military ID.
$10 UTEP Students, plus one guest ticket for same price
2-game, 1-night package – $24 Rows 1 – 34, $13 Rows 35-39
$6 Military; up to four tickets with active military ID
$6 UTEP Students, plus one guest ticket for same price
For more information call: Sun Bowl Association, David Brown, 915-533-4416 ext. 200