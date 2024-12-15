Barry Kobren discusses 2024 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four college basketball teams from across the country will come together for the 2024 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational.

Hosted at UTEP's Don Haskins Center, the tournament features the Miners, Akron Zips, Jackson State Tigers and Yale Bulldogs.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, Dec. 20, 2024

5 p.m. – Akron (visitor) vs. Yale (home)

7 p.m. – Jackson State (visitor) vs. UTEP (home)

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024

5 p.m. Consolation Game (loser of game one vs. loser of game two)

7 p.m. Championship Game (winner of game one vs. winner of game two)

Ticket Information:

Tickets available beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024

Through UTEP Athletics

• Website: http://utepminers.com/sports/2020/2/11/tickets.aspx

• Phone: (915) 747-UTEP (8837)

• Email: tickets@utep.edu

In-Person: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office (201 Glory Road, Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus)

4-game, 2-night package – $45 (Rows 1 -34) and $25 (Rows 35-39)

$10 Military; up to four tickets with active military ID.

$10 UTEP Students, plus one guest ticket for same price

2-game, 1-night package – $24 Rows 1 – 34, $13 Rows 35-39

$6 Military; up to four tickets with active military ID

$6 UTEP Students, plus one guest ticket for same price

For more information call: Sun Bowl Association, David Brown, 915-533-4416 ext. 200