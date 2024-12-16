Juárez Bus reopens route south of the city

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos along with Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar and other local and state officials reopened Juárez Bus' route 1 over the weekend south of Juárez.

The route takes people from Juárez City Hall, near the U.S.-Mexico border, to 'eje vial' Juan Gabriel.

Governor Campos and other officials toured inside one of the 40 new buses that will be driving around the city starting this week.

ABC-7 reported the starting of the Juárez Bus Route 2 in May, which takes people from the Juárez Cathedral in Downtown to the Juárez International Airport south of the city as well.

The new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system will have 34 stations in 42 kilometers and will start operating at 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.