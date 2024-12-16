Trump calls on Biden to stop selling unused portions of the border wall
Associated Press
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has called on the Biden administration to stop selling off unused portions of border wall that were purchased but not installed during the first Trump administration. Trump threatened legal action Monday, saying he has spoken to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and other Texas officials about a potential restraining order. He called the Biden administration’s steps “almost a criminal act.” Congress last year required the Biden administration to dispose of the unused border wall pieces.