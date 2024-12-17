El Paso leaders fear migrant services funding might not continue during Trump administration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday during City Council's work session, city officials discussed federal funding sources for migrant-related services.

Federal money through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program expires at the end of this month. According to city officials, the money that follows yesterday's vote (item 3) will keep the Border Servant Corp operating until the end of the month.

Nicole Cote, Managing Director of the city mentioned other program's money will carry over to next year, however, City Rep. Chris Canales and Mayor Oscar Leeser said there is some uncertainty with that money because of the next presidential administration.

Rep. Canales mentioned during the session, that President Trump's nominee for the Department of Homeland Security, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she will end the program, according to Canales.

The program is called the "Shelter and Service Program." Director Cote also said this money is in on a reimbursement basis, and it will be the funding the city uses moving forward.

However, because it is on a reimbursement basis there are no guarantees the city will be reimbursed for things, according to city officials.

Uncertainty will continue about how the next federal government's administration will assist local communities like El Paso with migrant-related issues after next month.