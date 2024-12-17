‘Emilia Pérez’ and ‘Wicked’ advance in Oscars shortlists

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled shortlists in 10 categories, including for documentary, international feature and best song and score. Two musicals, “Emilia Pérez” and “Wicked,” were well represented Tuesday. Netflix’s audacious transgender drug-lord drama “Emilia Pérez” was most named, advancing in international feature, original score, two original songs, sound and hair and makeup. These lists will narrow to five when final nominations are announced on Jan. 17. The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be held on Sunday, March 2, broadcasting on ABC and streaming live on Hulu.

