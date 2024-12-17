Skip to Content
Lawsuit accuses State Department of creating loopholes for Israel on military aid and human rights

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawsuit by a group of Palestinians in Gaza and American relatives accuses the State Department of giving Israel a pass when it comes to a U.S. law meant to limit military aid over human rights abuses. The allegations come in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that former State Department officials advised. Washington-based group Democracy for the Arab World Now is backing the case. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has denied that his agency has a double standard when it comes to Israel and enforcing a 1997 law barring military support in cases of gross human rights abuses. The lawsuit details barriers to enforcement it claims has been erected when it comes to Israel.

