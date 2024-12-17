Prosecutors to announce ‘significant development’ in Gilgo Beach killings investigation

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — The New York architect charged in a string of deaths known as the Gilgo Beach killings is set to appear in court, with prosecutors announcing a “significant development” in the investigation. Rex Heuermann is charged with killing six women whose remains were found on Long Island, and has pleaded not guilty. But investigators are still looking into the deaths of several other people whose bodies were discovered in the area. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office scheduled a news conference to follow Heuermann’s Tuesday morning court appearance, but did not elaborate on what the announcement would entail.

