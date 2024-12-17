South Carolina death row inmate makes final appeal, says trial lawyer wasn’t prepared

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man expected to be the next inmate scheduled for execution in South Carolina is making a final appeal to the state Supreme Court. Marion Bowman Jr. is on death row for the killing of 21-year-old Kandee Martin in 2001. Martin was shot in the head and her body found in the trunk of a car that had been burned. Lawyers for Bowman say his trial lawyer was inadequately prepared and had too much sympathy for the victim. Bowman is the next inmate set for execution according to a court order signed earlier this year. The state Supreme Court paused executions for the holidays, but could set a date for Bowman’s death as soon as Jan. 3.

