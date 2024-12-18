Man convicted of quadruple homicide is put to death in Indiana’s 1st execution in 15 years

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Indiana has carried out its first execution in 15 years by putting to death a man convicted of killing four people decades ago, including his brother and his sister’s fiancé. The Indiana Department of Correction said in a statement that 49-year-old Joseph Corcoran was pronounced dead at the state prison in Michigan, City Indiana. Corcoran was scheduled to be executed with the powerful sedative pentobarbital, but the state agency’s statement did not mention that drug. Court records indicate that before Corcoran fatally shot the four men, he was under stress because the forthcoming marriage of his sister and her fiancé would necessitate him moving out of the home he shared with his brother and sister.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.