Reserve Avery helps save Oklahoma State from Tarleton State in 66-61 win

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Marchelus Avery came off the bench to score 18 points and collect 10 rebounds and Oklahoma State held on to beat Tarleton State 66-61 on Wednesday night.

Jamyron Keller and Bryce Thompson each scored 10 points for Oklahoma State.

Keitenn Bristow scored 17 points and Marty Silvera 16 for Tarleton State.

Silvera’s jump shot with 30 seconds left brought the Texans within 64-61. On the Cowboys’ ensuing possession, Arturo Dean committed the team’s 18th turnover.

The Texans called time out, and with 10 seconds left, Bubu Benjamin missed a 3-pointer that was rebounded by Oklahoma State’s Bryce Benjamin. He passed the ball to Avery, who was fouled by Izzy Myles with four seconds left. Avery sealed the win by sinking two free throws.

Despite having won three of its last four — including two of three — Oklahoma State (7-3) has turned it over 16 or more times for three consecutive games. The Texans (3-10) entered having lost six of eight and gave the Cowboys all they could handle.

Bristow’s 3-pointer in the first half gave Tarleton State a 27-17 lead with 5:36 before halftime. Benjamin followed with a jumper to give the Texans their biggest lead of the game and they went to the break up 31-25.

In the second half, Avery made 1 of 2 foul shots with 9:12 remaining to break a 44-all tie and Oklahoma State led for the remainder.

Tarleton State hosts NCAA Division III-member Howard Payne on Saturday. The Cowboys host Oral Roberts on Sunday.

___

