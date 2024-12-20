The City of El Paso offers a one stop shop for people in need this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to Adela Alonso, Community Development Program Manager for City of El Paso, during the holidays people tend to need more assistance.

El Paso Helps offers resource for shelter, food, safe places, addiction support, mental health and much more. Alonso says El Paso Helps is more than a portal is collaboration between the agencies. One of the the agencies providing 24/7 support is the street out reach program.

"As an individual citizen, we might see somebody on the street and we want to help and we don't know how. By calling the street outreach team.They will send out a team of professionals to try to convince an individual to go to a shelter. They're not always successful, but they will go back the next day and then the next. Sometimes it takes a while, but that persistence pays off, and we are able to help those individuals" Alonso said.

The outreach team can also be reached at (915) 298-1115.