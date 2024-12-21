ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Nice weather for most of Christmas Week, cold front will arrive Christmas Day

We are on track for a nice Christmas Week, highs will be in the 60s and lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Today we rose to 67 and started the day at 38 degrees.

For Sunday through Tuesday, it will be similar. A cold front will arrive Christmas Day which will bring daily highs and lows to more normal temperatures for this time of the year. This cold front is part of an active pattern with several troughs that will move through the area on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Unfortunately with this pattern, we will not see any rain with these systems, but instead we will end up on the south end of these systems which generally leads to occasional breezy to windy conditions.