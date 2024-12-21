The Plaza Theatre gets national recognition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso's Plaza Theatre received national recognition after having a stand-out year.

The theatre ranked 23rd out of venues with a twenty-five hundred person capacity worldwide on Billboard's end of year rankings.

Destination El Paso says this recognition is due to the venue's performance lineups, revenue numbers, and attendance.

A total of 78 shows were hosted in 2024 which drew $6.5 million in ticket sales from over 100 and 2,000 people.

The President and CEO of the theatre says the list placement, "underscores the Plaza Theatre's status as a world-class destination for live entertainment and cultural experiences".