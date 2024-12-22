Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain reopens after renovation work in time for the Jubilee Holy Year

ROME (AP) — Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain has reopened ahead of the inauguration of the 2025 Jubilee Holy Year, following the completion of extraordinary maintenance. The three-month renovation work included removing dirt, pollution and limescale from the 18th-century monument, one of the main attractions for tourists visiting the Italian capital. To avoid overcrowding, the monument will now be limited to 400 visitors at a time. For now, visitors won’t be required to pay a ticket, although the introduction of a fee has not been ruled out in the future, Rome’s mayor Roberto Gualtieri said on Sunday.

