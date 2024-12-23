2 rescued after California wharf partially collapses due to heavy surf from major Pacific storm

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Two people were rescued when a California pier under construction partially collapsed and fell into the ocean as the state’s central coast was pounded by heavy surf from a major storm expected to bring hurricane-force winds to the seas off the Pacific Northwest. Residents are warned Monday to stay away from low-lying areas near the beaches around the Santa Cruz Wharf, south of San Francisco. City officials say coastal roads in Santa Cruz are closed. Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed. The state’s Office of Emergency Services is coordinating with local officials. Ocean swells along California’s central coast and further north could reach 26 to 30 feet as the Pacific storm gains strength.

