Netflix’s ‘Missing You’ lands in time for New Year binge watch

LONDON (AP) — Netflix is once again releasing a British thriller miniseries on New Year’s Day, based on a Harlan Coben bestseller. Like 2024’s hit adaptation “Fool Me Once,” “Missing You” moves from the U.S. of the book to the north of England. Rosalind Eleazar stars as a woman who discovers her ex-fiance on a dating app 11 years after he ghosted her. Cast member Richard Armitage confesses he’s ghosted people before, while co-star Jessica Plummer says she disapproves. Eleazar reckons Coben “is a genius at taking you up the wrong track.”

