Nasty norovirus is back in full force with US cases of the stomach virus surging

The latest government data shows that cases of a fast-spreading stomach bug are surging in parts of the United States. The most recent numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show there were 91 outbreaks of norovirus reported during the week of Dec. 5. Data from recent years show a maximum of 65 outbreaks reported during that same week in December. Infection is characterized by sudden vomiting and diarrhea. Outbreaks are often seen on cruise ships, in living situations like nursing homes and jails, along with other places where people are close together.

