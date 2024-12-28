Skip to Content
Police say vehicle hit pedestrian on I-10 East at Santa Fe, all lanes closed

today at 7:43 PM
Published 7:05 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - All lanes of I-10 East at Santa Fe are closed as police investigate a pedestrian that was struck along the highway Saturday evening.

El Paso Police say they received a call about the collision at 6:17 p.m. after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

Police posted on their social media platforms that thru traffic must follow the detour until the investigation is complete.

Backup is currently up to Shuster and clearing time is until further notice.

Yvonne Suarez

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

