Netanyahu is getting his prostate removed as he faces crises on multiple fronts

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to have his prostate removed, according to his office. The procedure Sunday comes at a turbulent time for the Israeli leader, as he manages the war in Gaza, escalating regional tensions, and his corruption trial. The procedure shines a light on Netanyahu’s age — he is 75 — at a time when he has tried to project strength while Israel is at war. Doctors say the procedure is routine and recovery is quick. An acting prime minister will temporarily take over during the prostate procedure. Netanyahu has previously faced health issues, including a heart condition requiring a pacemaker and a hernia operation earlier this year.

