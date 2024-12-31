US stock markets to remain closed in honor of Jimmy Carter on National Day of Mourning

NEW YORK (AP) — Major U.S. markets will close on Jan. 9 in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, continuing a long-held Wall Street tradition in mourning the nation’s leaders. Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq announced this week that they plan to close their equity and options markets next Thursday, in observance of a National Day of Mourning for the 39th U.S. president and global humanitarian. Carter died on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia. He was 100 years old. In additional efforts to pay homage to the nation’s late leaders, U.S. markets have also long closed their doors these national mourning days.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.