El Paso woman reflects on attending Jimmy Carter’s Presidential Inauguration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- In 1977 a then 15-year-old Michele Nevins, wrote a letter to Jimmy Carter expressing her admiration. After seeing him on TV Nevins said she remembers thinking "he seems down to earth and humble."

"You don't get to see a lot of honest politicians. At least I didn't even back then. But I felt he was an honest man. And, I have to say, he stayed true to himself. He stayed true to himself and stayed true to his faith, and he stayed true to his family."

Nevins wrote a letter to Carter saying how she hoped he'd win the election and he had her support. Days later she received a letter back saying "The inaugural committee request the honor of you presence and participation in the inauguration of Jimmy Carter as president of the United States of America."

Nevins says reading those words made her so happy she yelled out of excitement. During her time in Washington D.C. she was able to meet other idols of hers like Former United States Representative Barbara Jordan, actress Shirley Temple, and Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Tip O'Neil Jr.

She says it was the work that Jimmy Carter in his lifetime that inspired her to give back to her own community as an adult.