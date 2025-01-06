El Paso County swears in new District Attorney James Montoya

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- James Montoya will be sworn in as the new District Attorney for El Paso County today.

He takes over for Bill Hicks, after he served for 2 years taking over for Yvonne Rosales in the middle of her term.

Montoya was raised in El Paso and has worked as an assistant District Attorney in various departments for the past 10 years. He inherits numerous cases from the previous administration, including the August 3rd shooting.

Montoya told ABC-7 before the election in November that he intends to seek the death penalty for Patrick Crusius in that case, saying, "This was the single-worst hate crime against Hispanics in the United States and it grievously harmed our community... I believe it is necessary that the shooter go to trial and have his punishment decided by a jury of El Pasoans."

His administration says that three of his goals for his term will be trust, integrity, and transparency.

ABC-7 will have coverage of Montoya's swearing in both on air and online.