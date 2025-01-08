City of El Paso terminated 380 agreement with iFly Indoor Skydiving because of contested property appraisal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The iFly Indoor Skydiving facility in West El Paso remains closed with no clear future plans in sight.

iFly opened in 2019 as part of the growing Montecillo development on the Westside.

The City of El Paso had previously approved a 3-year incentive package, or 380 agreement, worth $162,863 in sales tax rebates in exchange for the company’s approximately $12 million investment.

"Chapter 380 of the Local Government Code authorizes municipalities to offer loans and grants of city funds or services at little or no cost to promote state and local economic development and to stimulate business and commercial activity," the Texas Comptroller's website explains.

Customer reviews on Google indicate the facility closed in early August, with multiple posts saying they booked in advance and arrived to closed doors with no employees in sight.

The location's website remains active, but does not provide a phone number, email, street address or hours of operation.

ABC-7 reached out to iFly's corporate office multiple times over the past two days and received no response.

"I think as a general policy, reviewing 380 agreements is always good," Former El Paso City Rep Brian Kennedy said.

"We need to check a percentage of them every year just to make sure everybody is doing what they're supposed to do."

ABC-7 found doors locked and no employees in sight, but the building's exterior lights and inside computers illuminated when visiting the property Wednesday.

"The agreement with FlyZone Inc has been terminated because the company contested their property appraisal," a spokesperson with the City of El Paso told ABC-7 earlier today.

"FlyZone did meet and comply with all other provisions of the agreement, including a minimum investment of $11.7 million."