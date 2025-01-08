Public Service Board approves El Paso Water budget, 7% bill increase starting in March

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Public Service Board has approved El Paso Water's 2025-2026 fiscal year water, wastewater and stormwater budgets.

The board, made up of the mayor of El Paso and six members selected by city council that governs El Paso Water's operations, voted Wednesday to approve an updated slate of charges in the budgets.

According to a release from El Paso Water, customers will see a 7% increase year-over-year in their monthly bill, or $5.71 per month on a typical residential bill for water, wastewater and stormwater charges. The increase will take effect March 1 at the start of El Paso Water's fiscal year.

Also approved Wednesday are water conservation incentive savings, including:

Very low water users of 1 CCF (approximately 748 gallons per month) will qualify for a 30% discount on the minimum charges, about 15,000 customers in total. The waiver for the Water Supply Replacement Charge will be raised from 3 CCFs or less (about 2,244 gallons per month) to 4 CCFs or less (2,992 gallons per month), with ann estimated 69,000 customers qualifying for a discount of $15.62 monthly. Other rebate programs can be found at epwater.org.



The Public Service Board further approved EPWater’s funding priorities, including

Reliability - $342 million: Wastewater plant improvements, pipes, pumping systems and

meter replacement program. Bustamante Plant expansion and rehabilitation remains the

largest project.

Growth - $126 million: Northwest development waterline, east waterline extension and

northeast wastewater main upgrades.

Water supply - $76 million: Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant expansion, Advanced

Water Purification Facility and aquifer replenishment.

Flood control - $66 million: New ponds and improvements to dams and pipes.