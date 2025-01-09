Skip to Content
News

Alec Baldwin sues officials involved in Rust shooting prosecution for civil rights violations

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Pool/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.
By
Published 6:57 PM

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Attorneys for actor Alec Baldwin have filed a suit against a number of public officials involved in the prosecution of the shooting on the set of Rust.

The listed defendants include the district attorney's office, the Santa Fe County Board of County Commissioners and the County of Santa Fe itself.

According to the filing, the suit is being brought based on "deprivation of rights afforded by the Constitution and laws of the United States, malicious abuse of process, intentional spoliation of evidence, defamation, and violation of the New Mexico Civil Rights Act."

Read the full filing here:

Baldwin-Civil-Case-D-101-CV-2025-00060 (1)Download
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content