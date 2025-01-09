Alec Baldwin sues officials involved in Rust shooting prosecution for civil rights violations

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Attorneys for actor Alec Baldwin have filed a suit against a number of public officials involved in the prosecution of the shooting on the set of Rust.

The listed defendants include the district attorney's office, the Santa Fe County Board of County Commissioners and the County of Santa Fe itself.

According to the filing, the suit is being brought based on "deprivation of rights afforded by the Constitution and laws of the United States, malicious abuse of process, intentional spoliation of evidence, defamation, and violation of the New Mexico Civil Rights Act."

Read the full filing here: