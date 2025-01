El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Fort Bliss and 1st Armored Division renamed the Constitution Gate. It happened Friday, January 10th at 10 a.m. right off of spur 601 at Fort Bliss, Texas. The gate will now be known as the Silvestre Reyes Gate. This all took place to honor former congressman Silvestre Reyes for his contributions to Fort Bliss and the greater El Paso community.

