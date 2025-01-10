Skip to Content
News

Wild horse and burro adoptions set for Las Cruces at end of January

By
Published 7:03 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 100 animals will be available for adoption as the U.S. Bureau of Land Management hosts a wild horse and burro adoption event in Las Cruces.

The event will be held at the Doña Ana County Fairgrounds take place Jan. 31, noon-6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 a.m.-noon.

The BLM also offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. According to a release, that incentive will be offered for every animal in Las Cruces.

Animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses along with burros that once roamed free on public lands in the west. For more information, call toll-free 866-468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov/whb.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content