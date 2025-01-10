Wild horse and burro adoptions set for Las Cruces at end of January

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 100 animals will be available for adoption as the U.S. Bureau of Land Management hosts a wild horse and burro adoption event in Las Cruces.

The event will be held at the Doña Ana County Fairgrounds take place Jan. 31, noon-6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 a.m.-noon.

The BLM also offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. According to a release, that incentive will be offered for every animal in Las Cruces.

Animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses along with burros that once roamed free on public lands in the west. For more information, call toll-free 866-468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov/whb.