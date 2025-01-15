El Paso Lawmakers react to Burrows’ election as house speaker

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- State representative Mary Gonzalez and state senator César Blanco told me they plan to keep working together to address the needs of El Paso.

"We're all here for the same reason," newly-elected State Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows said.

"Not to please ourselves or any one individual, but to serve our districts with distinction and to serve Texas with integrity, courage and common sense."

Burrows defeated David Cook, who had the endorsement of the House Republican Caucus.

"There's definitely a rift in the party, there's no question," University of Houston Political Science professor Brandon Rottinghaus said.

"A good legislative session can change things. It can definitely heal a lot of wounds."

El Paso state representatives unanimously supported Burrows.

"We wanted to elect the speaker who would support El Paso and all of our policy and appropriation needs," State Rep. Mary Gonzalez said. "He has always demonstrated commitment to El Paso."

State senator Blanco said it's important not to let political affiliation get in the way of his work.

"We want to focus on delivering for our communities," he said. "Keeping our political institutions, institutions that people can rely on and trust, not that people lose hope in."