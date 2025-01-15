El Paso mother faces charges for injury to a child after her toddler drowned

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Court documents show Jessica Weaver was indicted on Dec. 12, 2024 and is facing several charges.

Her son, Anthony Leo Malave drowned while at the Camp Cohen Water Park back in the summer of 2023.

The indictment states that Weaver failed to provide care, protection and/or control for her son as she had the legal duty to act as a parent.

Weaver is also charged with intentionally or knowingly by omission causing bodily injury to Malave by failing to provide him with a life vest.

The indictment also states she failed to be in the water with Malave while he was in the pool.

The court documents state that Weaver caused serious bodily injury to Malave by failing to comply with the admission requirements that state, "Children under six (6) years of age must be directly attended by a swimming adult eighteen (18 years of age or older), in a swimsuit at all times in the facility".

Note: In 2024, the district attorney’s office compelled ABC-7 via subpoena to turn over the raw interview we conducted with Weaver days after the toddler’s death. ABC-7 resisted the subpoena in court but Judge Bill Moody overruled our objections.